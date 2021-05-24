Citigroup Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $23.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SKLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.06.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

