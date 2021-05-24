Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Buy Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s current price.

ITM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.16) on Monday, reaching GBX 364 ($4.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,068. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -54.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 471.89.

In related news, insider Andy Allen purchased 252 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.