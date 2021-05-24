Citigroup Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $50.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

BJ opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

