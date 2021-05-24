Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. DZ Bank currently has $51.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.85.

CSCO stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

