Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 51,864 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,079 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 51,864 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $43,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

EOG Resources stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

