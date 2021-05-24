Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 460,783 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,783 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $98,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $147.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

