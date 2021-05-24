Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 407,876 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407,876 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $185,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.32 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

