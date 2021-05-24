Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 266,477 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,477 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $60,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,328,230 shares of company stock worth $92,610,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.