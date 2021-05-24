Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,587 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

ADBE stock opened at $488.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

