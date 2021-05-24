Cibc World Markets Corp Has $74.60 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 711,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,438 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Chevron by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Chevron stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

