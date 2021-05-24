Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,477 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.05% of The Charles Schwab worth $60,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15,876.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,328,230 shares of company stock worth $92,610,777. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.17 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

