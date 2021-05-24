Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,711 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

Shares of COST stock opened at $380.72 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.