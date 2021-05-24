CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$28.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.71. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 over the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.