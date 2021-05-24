Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

CHDN opened at $193.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $117.60 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

