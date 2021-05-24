Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

The Allstate stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,865. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

