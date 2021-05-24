Choate Investment Advisors Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 580,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $69,537,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.72. 54,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

