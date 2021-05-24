Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 1,414 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.94. 182,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,315. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

