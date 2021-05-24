Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 1,309 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.84 on Monday, reaching $372.44. 64,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

