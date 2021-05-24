Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $1,700.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,575.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,662.55.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,330.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,411.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $964.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

