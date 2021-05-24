China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CHVKY opened at $1.61 on Friday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $1.61.
China Vanke Company Profile
Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.