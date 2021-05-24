China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CHVKY opened at $1.61 on Friday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

