China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.12 million-$92.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.22 million.

COE stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.40. 2,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $224.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of -0.82.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.