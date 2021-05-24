Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.74.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.60. 6,766,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Chevron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

