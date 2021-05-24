Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $104.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $80.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $83.48 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.