Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS CGIFF remained flat at $$6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

