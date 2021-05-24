Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

