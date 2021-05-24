Chardan Capital Raises PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $11.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $8.33 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.