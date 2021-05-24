ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 3.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $94,318,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $72,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 181.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,477,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.