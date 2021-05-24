Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

CERT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 323,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,538. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Certara has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

