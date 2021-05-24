Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Certara stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.57. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Certara by 13.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 258,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

