CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $27,046.55 and $251.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007798 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 74.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001152 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.