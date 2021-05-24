CCM Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.82 on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,982.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.