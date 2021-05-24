Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,538,000 after acquiring an additional 121,671 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $111.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.