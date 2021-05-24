cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 207,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,930. cbdMD has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.06.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 79.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that cbdMD will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other cbdMD news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 59,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $240,408.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,507 shares of company stock worth $839,708. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

