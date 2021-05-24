Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $237.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

