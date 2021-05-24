Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Lifted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 3.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $237.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

