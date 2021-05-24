Castle (CSTL) Trading 25.1% Lower This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Castle has a total market cap of $10,229.05 and approximately $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00438999 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003921 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.82 or 0.01375112 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,111,161 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.