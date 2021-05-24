Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,628. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $984,331.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at $39,487,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

