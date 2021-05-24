Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $115,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $366,383.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

