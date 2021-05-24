CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.25. 50,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $596.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Equities analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CarLotz from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.