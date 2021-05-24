CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

