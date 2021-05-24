Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $7,618,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,311.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3,207.43.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.