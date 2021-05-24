Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $7,618,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,311.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3,207.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

