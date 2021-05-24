Capco Asset Management LLC Has $42.36 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capco Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 14.3% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marriott International worth $42,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.88 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

