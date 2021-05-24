Capco Asset Management LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 3.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $431.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.