Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $206.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,885 shares of company stock worth $84,224,662. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.