Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 10,605 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

CL opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

