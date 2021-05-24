Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $591.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $585.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.35 and a 52 week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

