Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $47.47 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 379,750 shares during the period. CommScope makes up about 1.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $47,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.