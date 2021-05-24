Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $32.35 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,305 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 1.0% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aflac worth $32,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

