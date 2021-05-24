Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.0% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $64,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.52 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.