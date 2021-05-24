Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,473 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

